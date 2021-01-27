Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

MGM stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

