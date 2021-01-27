Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 4,742 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,236 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $96,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

