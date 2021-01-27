Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Textron by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Textron by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 103,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 35.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 402,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 104,386 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Textron by 18.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TXT opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

