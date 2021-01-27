Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $351,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.66.

Shares of BIDU opened at $248.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.29.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

