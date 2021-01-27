Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $327,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,814 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,504,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,338,000 after purchasing an additional 122,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,514,000 after acquiring an additional 778,431 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,407,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,939,000 after acquiring an additional 208,278 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,680,000 after acquiring an additional 235,994 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.46. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.36.

