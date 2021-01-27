Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Ball by 65.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 148.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

BLL opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.15. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

