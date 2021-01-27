Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,553,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,447,000 after buying an additional 240,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after buying an additional 1,317,555 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,989 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 629,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,359,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,600,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $865,869.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,001.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 386,513 shares of company stock worth $29,536,390. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.