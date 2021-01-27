Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 450 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $294.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $297.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.71.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

