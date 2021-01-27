Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 220 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. Piper Sandler began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average is $78.53.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,616 shares of company stock worth $6,716,509 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

