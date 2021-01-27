Pareto Securities Downgrades Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) to Hold

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Arjo AB (publ) stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, prevention of pressure ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

