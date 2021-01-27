Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.68. 740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,613. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

