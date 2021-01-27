Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $26.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

