Paragon Capital Management Ltd Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,612 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after buying an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of American Express by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after buying an additional 660,578 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in shares of American Express by 345.6% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after buying an additional 622,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

