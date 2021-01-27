Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after buying an additional 290,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after buying an additional 580,742 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,803,000 after buying an additional 137,617 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,007,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,029,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 962,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,707,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

