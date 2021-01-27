Paragon Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,942,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,880 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 493.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,151,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 124,577 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,425,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 77,248.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,657,000 after acquiring an additional 570,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHI traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,239. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $94.03.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.