Paragon Advisors LLC Takes $696,000 Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,942,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,880 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 493.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,151,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 124,577 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 77,248.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,657,000 after acquiring an additional 570,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.93. 162,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,239. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.43.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

