Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 8,135 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 30.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 6.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.28. 13,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.