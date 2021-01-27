Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $3,360,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,497.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,772 shares of company stock worth $69,641,547 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $304.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.71. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $369.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.