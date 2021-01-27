Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases 761 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,830,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cintas by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,407. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

