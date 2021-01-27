Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases 737 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pool by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL traded down $8.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.20. 2,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.07 and a 200 day moving average of $336.62. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $401.29.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total transaction of $7,629,712.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,806,372.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.09, for a total transaction of $1,405,971.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,195,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,049 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,567 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

