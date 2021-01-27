Paragon Advisors LLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded down $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $88.83. 72,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,968. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

