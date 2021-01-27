Paragon Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software accounts for approximately 0.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 11,600.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.84.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $6,611,090. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYC traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $385.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,361. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

