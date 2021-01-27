Paragon Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after acquiring an additional 306,924 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after acquiring an additional 410,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.52. 20,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,128. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $287.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.80.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,770,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.