Paragon Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,254. The company has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

