Paragon Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCN. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.65. The company had a trading volume of 72,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 127.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

