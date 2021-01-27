Paragon Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.76. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

