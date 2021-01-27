Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires 346 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ traded down $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.37. 8,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,041. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.08 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.18.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.57.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

