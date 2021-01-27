Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires 28,084 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 237.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,084 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for about 2.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $2,426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,262 shares in the company, valued at $15,457,969.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $141,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,351,327 shares of company stock valued at $129,691,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.39. The company had a trading volume of 93,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3,426.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average of $94.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho cut their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.06.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

