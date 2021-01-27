Pantos Price Reaches $0.0385 on Major Exchanges (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Pantos has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Pantos token can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $4,555.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00051139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00130242 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00281729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00070620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00068951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00036887 BTC.

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,642,869 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

Pantos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

