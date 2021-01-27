Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.10

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.10 and traded as high as $25.51. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 3,106 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANDY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Danske lowered Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DNB Markets cut shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pandora A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $638.99 million for the quarter.

About Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

