Palmer Knight Co Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 3.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cintas by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

CTAS opened at $315.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

