Palmer Knight Co Grows Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Palmer Knight Co lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer comprises approximately 4.5% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $18,450,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 77.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $146.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day moving average of $128.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.2144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

