Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.67

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 346831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $28,761,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,586,033.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,703,544 shares of company stock valued at $81,261,633 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $175,346,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $65,345,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

