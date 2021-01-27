Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 947.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,956 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $610,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

PKG stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.34. 11,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,801. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.82 and its 200-day moving average is $118.26.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

