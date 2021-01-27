Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Raised to $72.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $68.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,589. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

