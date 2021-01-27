Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stake Increased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 143.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.32% of Pacira BioSciences worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 150,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 259,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,968. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Also, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,584,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,589. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCRX. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.