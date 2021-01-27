Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,206. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

