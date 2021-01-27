Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

PPBI opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

