Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,947 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COO stock opened at $377.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $389.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.10 and a 200-day moving average of $332.95.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

