Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,044 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 49.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 104.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

