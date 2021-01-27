Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,427,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $221.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $230.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.