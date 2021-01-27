Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,092 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of BUD opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a PE ratio of -176.05, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average is $60.96. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

