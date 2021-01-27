Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex stock opened at $382.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $414.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

