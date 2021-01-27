PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

PCAR stock remained flat at $$97.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,211. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

