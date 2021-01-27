PAC Global (PAC) Trading Down 8.1% This Week

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. PAC Global has a market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $6,880.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00024314 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,982,783,798 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

