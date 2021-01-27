Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 1st.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 5,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,116. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

