OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (ETR:OSR) Trading Down 0.7%

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (ETR:OSR)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €51.62 ($60.73) and last traded at €51.62 ($60.73). Approximately 78,380 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.00 ($61.18).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of -25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

