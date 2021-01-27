Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE OSK traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average of $80.45. Oshkosh has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $96.95.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

