Orion Protocol Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $47.29 million and $5.58 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for about $2.80 or 0.00008978 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00050177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00131134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00287493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00068041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00068763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00036458 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

