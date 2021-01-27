Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Trading 10.8% Higher

Shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) traded up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $21.22. 324,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 269,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.49% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as hybrid seed technology.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.